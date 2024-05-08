Report: Former Patriots QB Nathan Rourke had multiple waiver claims

Former New England Patriots quarterback Nathan Rourke had multiple waiver claims after being released earlier this week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Atlanta Falcons put in a waiver claim for the quarterback, in addition to the New York Giants, who ultimately claimed him off waivers Tuesday.

He was initially claimed by the Patriots off waivers back in December 2023. He did not appear in a game for New England, but he was the top backup behind Bailey Zappe in the regular season finale against the New York Jets.

Rourke was a star in the Canadian Football League, where he recorded a 78.7% completion percentage in 2022. That number was a CFL record. He earned the league’s award that year for Most Outstanding Canadian.

The Atlanta Falcons — who signed QB Kirk Cousins during free agency and then selected QB Michael Penix during the draft — put in a waiver claim this week for former Patriots and Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke, who was awarded to the New York Giants, per source. pic.twitter.com/vyi7hAz9w0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2024

The Patriots have remade their quarterback room this off-season with rookies Drake Maye and Joe Milton III, along with veteran Jacoby Brissett. The development of that room will be fascinating to watch.

