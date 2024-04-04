Report: Former Patriots assistant joining Ole Miss coaching staff

After being elevated to assistant head coach under former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Joe Judge will reportedly be moving on to a new opportunity in 2024.

Per OMSpirit’s Zach Berry, Judge is returning to college football to join Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin’s staff.

Kiffin and Judge have both worked under legendary coach Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. So there’s a clear connection between the two. Judge worked as a special teams assistant and coordinator with the Patriots for eight seasons, before accepting a head coaching job with the New York Giants in 2020.

His run in New York didn’t last very long, as he was ultimately ousted the following year after a 4-13 finish to the season.

A return to the collegiate level feels like a much-needed fresh start for Judge, who should be looking to put a disappointing second run in New England in the distant review.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire