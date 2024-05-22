Report: Former Mainz boss Svensson to become new Union Berlin coach

Mainz' coach Bo Svensson arrives for the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FSV Mainz 05 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion stadium. David Inderlied/dpa

Former Mainz boss Bo Svensson is to take the coaching job at Union Berlin, the Sportbuzzer news portal reported on Wednesday.

Union, who only escaped relegation in the final Bundesliga matchday last weekend and thanks to goal difference, are looking for a replacement for Nenad Bjelica.

Svensson coached Mainz from 2021 to 2023 and has been a top candidate for Union since club icon Urs Fischer was dismissed in November.

"Why wouldn't Bo Svensson be a good fit for Union? He was really successful at Mainz and is an experienced and committed Bundesliga coach. I think that could be a good fit," former men's football director Oliver Ruhnert said at the weekend.

Union said on Tuesday that Ruhnert will return to the position of chief scout at his own request after six years as managing director. He will be replaced by Horst Heldt.