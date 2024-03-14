Report: Former Browns QB Joe Flacco agrees to 1-year deal with Colts

Joe Flacco, 39, will presumably back up Anthony Richardson next season in Indianapolis. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Joe Flacco is coming back for another season.

The longtime quarterback and the league’s reigning Comeback Player of the Year signed a one-year, $8.7 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $4.5 million in guaranteed money.

Flacco played in five games last season with the Cleveland Browns, who signed him after starter Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Flacco went 4-1 with the Browns and got them to the playoffs, though they were knocked out by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Flacco threw for 1,616 yards and had 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, his 16th in the league after the Baltimore Ravens took him with the No. 18 overall pick in 2008. Flacco became the first quarterback in league history to throw for more than 250 yards and multiple touchdowns in his first five games with a new team.

The 39-year-old, who led the Ravens to a Super Bowl win in 2013, has thrown for 43,936 yards and 245 touchdowns in his career. After spending 11 seasons with the Ravens, Flacco played one season for the Denver Broncos and three for the New York Jets before landing in Cleveland. The Colts will mark his fifth team in the league.

Flacco will presumably back up Colts starter Anthony Richardson next season. The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 pick in last year’s draft out of Florida, though he played in just four games last season due to a season-ending shoulder injury. He threw for 577 yards and had seven total touchdowns while going 2-2 in that stretch. The Colts finished the season with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs for a third straight year after turning to Gardner Minshew in Richardson’s absence.

While he might not be starting anymore, Flacco is undoubtedly a great veteran presence to help Richardson in what will essentially be his first full season in the league.