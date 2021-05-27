Report: Falcons could trade Julio Jones as early as next week

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons’ saga with wide receiver Julio Jones might be over as early as next week.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Falcons might try to trade the 32-year-old that quickly. Additionally, a first-round pick might not actually be off the table:

Jones had long been linked to a move away from the Falcons, but things kicked into fourth gear following his FS1 interview recently. In that, which Jones reportedly was unaware that he was on live TV when he said that he was “out of there” in referencing Atlanta.

Check back for updates…

