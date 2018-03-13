Report: Ex-Titans RB Murray to visit Seahawks

After visiting the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, former Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray has a visit lined up with the Seattle Seahawks, according to an NFL Network report.

Murray, 30, was released by the Titans last week after two years with the club. He tallied 659 rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry in 2017 after figures of 1,287 and 4.4, respectively, in his Pro Bowl campaign of 2016.

While Murray topped 60 rushing yards in a game just once in 2017, he delivered his best performance against the Seahawks in Week 3, racking up 115 yards on 14 carries in the win, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown.

Both the Lions and Seahawks have also visited with ex-Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart.

