Report: Suns to sign ex-C's star Isaiah Thomas for rest of season

Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas wrapped up his second 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns earlier this week, and the Western Conference club is choosing to keep the veteran guard for the rest of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news Monday:

Comeback complete: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In his 12th NBA season, Thomas completed two 10-days – providing the Suns backcourt depth, strong leadership and vet presence in locker room. pic.twitter.com/PDbIT15vES — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2024

Thomas posted the following Tuesday morning on X:

Giving ALL the glory to God 🙏🏾🏁💙 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 9, 2024

Thomas, who became a household star with the Celtics during the 2016-17 campaign, has been through a lot over the last seven seasons, most notably multiple injuries that have robbed him of his great athleticism and scoring prowess. He has been limited to just 113 games played in the seven years since the Celtics traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before this season, the last time Thomas played in an NBA game was April 10, 2022 with the Charlotte Hornets.

Thomas' dedication, determination and hard work to not give up on his dream is truly admirable, and he is an inspiration to everyone going through something similar. The 35-year-old veteran gives everything he has to his craft and is among the best teammates in the sport.

Thomas has scored five points over four appearances for the Suns since making his debut with the team on March 20. The Suns enter Tuesday as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings with a 46-32 record.