Report: Ex-49ers DE Young expected to sign one-year, $13M Saints contract

Jordan Elliott
·1 min read

After serving as a key cog in the 49ers' run to Super Bowl LVIII, defensive end Chase Young reportedly has found a new home.

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign Young, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source.

The deal between Young and the Saints is a one-year, $13 million contract -- which is fully guaranteed -- ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources.

Young's brief tenure with the 49ers was highlighted by a sack of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

The former No. 2 overall selection recorded 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss in 12 games with San Francisco after being acquired from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a compensatory 2024 draft pick just before the 2023 trade deadline.

