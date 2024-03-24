Report: Dusty May set to leave Florida Atlantic for Michigan

The Dusty May era at Florida Atlantic is reportedly at an end.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Saturday night that May was poised to become the next head basketball coach at Michigan.

May won 60 games at FAU over the last two seasons, including a historic run to the 2023 Final Four.

Former Wolverines star Juwan Howard was fired after the 2024 season after the program's first last place finish in the Big 10 in more than 50 years.

