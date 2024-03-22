Dusty May on short list for several high profile jobs; where FAU coach could land | D'Angelo

If this is it, if one of the worst stretches of basketball Florida Atlantic played in two years is the last we see of Dusty May on the Owls bench, then celebrate the man who did more for FAU basketball than any other in the program's 31 years.

Even if that forgettable five minutes was during overtime in the first round of an NCAA Tournament game Friday in which the No. 8 seed Owls were not much better during the first 34 minutes of that 77-65 loss to ninth-seed Northwestern.

May is the most coveted mid-major coach in the country. Unlike a year ago when he had all the incentive to return, the 47-year-old now has every reason to move into the next phase of his career.

And when he does, there should be nothing but thanks and appreciation for what he has done to put a relatively unknown university on the college basketball map.

The season wasn't supposed to end this way but, truthfully, we saw this coming considering how FAU was playing down the stretch. It was not realistic to expect another miraculous run to the Final Four. A 25-9 season in a better conference, with a challenging non-conference schedule and with every conference game circled inred by the opponent, was admirable.

But losing to Northwestern leaves a bitter taste, despite a remarkable two-year stretch in which FAU was 60-13 with one of the greatest underdog stories in Final Four history.

May has 126 victories at FAU and that's only part of the story

May's 126 victories in six years is four fewer than the 11 years combined before he arrived. And that tells just part of the story. Those who attended an FAU home game this season witnessed a level of support and excitement this university never has seen - in any sport.

May knew all along he was returning after FAU's historic run a year ago. His loyalty was to his players. And it worked both ways. FAU lost one player who had exhausted his eligibility. Not one transferred.

And FAU Athletic Director Brian White did his part, putting together a nice package of more than $15.7 million in base salary over 10 years, giving May long-term security … just in case.

But everyone knew that contract was as much symbolic as anything and the buyout, currently at $1 million, would not be a deterrant.

May acknowledge the interest from other schools during his media availability in Brooklyn Wednesday. He said it's part of the business following success. If anything, May was more seasoned to deal with the distractions after going through it a year ago.

"It's the same thing," he said. "I try not to get caught up in it. But as a college basketball coach, I talk to a lot of people. I talk to coaches, I talk to recruits, I talk to our signees, so it comes up a lot. It is distracting, but our job is compartmentalize what we are supposed to be doing."

So, where could May land? The options are far more attractive than a year ago and multiple reports have May on the short list at several schools. While many believe May's top choice is his alma mater, Indiana, where he was a student manager under Bob Knight, the Hoosiers bringing back embattled Mike Woodson for another year of hot-seat talk likely will not be enough to keep May at FAU.

March 22, 2024, Brooklyn, NY, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Here are May's options (as of now)

Michigan

May is from Peoria, Illinois. He went to high school and college in Indiana. The Big Ten is in his blood. If Indiana is not available, could Michigan be the next best thing? May reportedly is at the top of athletic director Warde Manuel's list. May would be replacing Juwan Howard, who made more than $3.7 million this year. Howard, by the way, starred at Michigan and could not make it at his alma mater. Just sayin' for those who believe returning to your alma mater is a sure thing.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes also could be a nice Big Ten landing spot for May, who has been linked there since Chris Holtmann was fired more than a month ago. A long list reportedly has been sliced to two candidates: May and Jake Diebler, the interim coach after Holtmann was canned. Holtmann made $3.5 million last season.

Louisville

This one spread quickly after Kenny Payne was fired. The list appears to be getting shorter, and with Scott Drew reportedly staying at Baylor, it appears May is the Cardinals' top target for the job in which Payne made just less than $3.5 million this year. It's not the Big Ten, but it is the ACC. And it keeps May's profile high in the Big Ten region.

Kentucky

John Calipari, the second highest paid coach in college basketball (more than $8.5 million) with the $33 million buyout, is under fire after another March Madness flame out. Except this one, an 80-76 stunner to 14-seed Oakland, sent Big Blue Nation over the edge. Calipari may or may not get fired, but if he does, some make May a long shot. He would be a very long shot considering Kentucky would have a long list of candidates from big time schools. But it's fun to think about.

West Virginia

This is a job May could have had the minute that buzzer sounded in Brooklyn. But why? May is headed for a much higher profile job than the one in Morgantown.

Vanderbilt

See: West Virginia.

Tom D'Angelo is a senior sports columnist for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com.

