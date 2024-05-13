Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay to IL, José Cuas recalled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay is headed to the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain. Relief pitcher José Cuas– who was just sent down to the minors to make room for Kyle Hendricks on Sunday– will take his spot in the bullpen.

Alzolay is in the middle of his toughest season since his rookie campaign in 2019. In 18 appearances, Alzolay has tossed 17.1 innings and carries a 4.67 ERA to go with a 1.442 WHIP, 13 strikeouts and six walks.

Cuas has also struggled when called upon this year. He’s pitched 8.0 innings over six games, and has a 9.00 ERA, 1.750 WHIP, eight strikeouts and three walks.

