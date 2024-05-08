Report: Cowboys release WR Martavis Bryant

For the second time in 125 days, Martavis Bryant has been released by the Cowboys.

The wide receiver, who was signed by the team to a reserve/futures contract in mid-January, has now been let go, according to a Wednesday report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, who cited a source.

Bryant, 32, had first joined the Cowboys back in November, just after his reinstatement to the NFL following a 2018 suspension. Having bounced around the Indoor Football League, the CFL, Fan Controlled Football, and the XFL in his time away, Bryant remained on the Cowboys’ practice squad as he worked to get himself back into NFL shape.

A former fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson, he was released just after the first of the year to make room for La’el Collins as a depth piece heading into the playoffs. Shortly after the team’s postseason loss to Green Bay, though, Bryant was re-signed to continue his comeback bid.

Now the experiment is apparently over for good. Bryant’s release comes just hours after it was announced that the Cowboys were hosting free agent receiver Zay Jones for a visit.

The writing could very well be on the wall for a Jones signing, giving the team’s WR room the veteran experience that Bryant was hoped to bring. Of course, the Cowboys could be making room for someone else, maybe at a different position altogether.

Other teams around the league are expected to be interested in inviting Bryant to town. He has not played in an NFL game since 2018.

