Report: Cowboys meeting with WR Zay Jones

The Cowboys may be looking to make a late free-agency add to an already-crowded wide receiver room.

The team is meeting with seven-year veteran Zay Jones on Wednesday, per a report from Jordan Schultz. The former second-round draft pick spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars and has already met with the Titans and Cardinals recently.

Jones, 29, came highly touted out of East Carolina in the 2017 draft, going to Buffalo with the 37th overall pick. After 36 game appearances, the Bills traded him to the Raiders midway through the 2019 campaign.

Cowboys fans will no doubt recall Jones’s electric performance in 2022’s Week 15 visit to Jacksonville. Born in Dallas, Jones torched his hometown Cowboys for 109 yards on six catches, taking three of them to the end zone in a Jaguars overtime win.

Sources: Former #Jaguars WR Zay Jones is visiting the #Cowboys today. Jones has already met with the Titans and Cardinals. Several teams vying for the former 2nd-round pick. pic.twitter.com/04IB11CAja — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 8, 2024

There is another Cowboys connection. Jones’s father Robert was a first-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 1992; he played linebacker for Dallas and was a part of all three Super Bowl wins that decade.

Following the departure of Michael Gallup, the Cowboys currently have an opening in the WR3 role behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Third-year man Jalen Tolbert, speedster KaVontae Turpin, veteran Martavis Bryant, and six other wide receivers are expected to compete for the job in camp this summer.

Jones has 104 regular-season game appearances on his NFL résumé, with 67 starts. He’s amassed 287 receptions for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns.

