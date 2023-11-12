Report: Commanders lowered Chase Young asking price in 49ers trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers stunned the NFL world by acquiring defensive end Chase Young at last month's trade deadline, and apparently, they received a discount.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch and Co. were looking for big names at the deadline, inquiring about Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson and then-Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat, among others, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.

However, the cost was too high for the 49ers, and they figured they wouldn't be able to make a move before the 1 p.m. PT Oct. 31 deadline. That was until the Washington Commanders lowered their ask price for Young after some teams "expressed medical concerns about him," Schefter added, citing sources.

Washington originally sought second- and fifth-round draft picks for Young, sources told ESPN, but the team later dropped the price to San Francisco, which sent a compensatory third-round pick to Washington for Young.

The 49ers ended up acquiring Young ahead of the trade deadline, adding to an already impressive defensive front which includes his former Ohio State teammate and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa.

After touching down in Santa Clara, Young shared his reaction to the trade with reporters and said he "wasn't mad." He also disclosed the notable difference in the overall culture between the 49ers and his former team.

"Just stepping in here today, got in here last week," Young said. "Just the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know that I am in a building with winners."

That's what Young and the 49ers hope they can call themselves in February as they look to get back to the Super Bowl and come out on top.

