Report: Christian McCaffrey not expected to be activated for tonight’s game

Tim Weaver

The Panthers designated running back Christian McCaffrey to return from the injured reserve list on Tuesday. It sounds like he’s not going to be in uniform for tonight’s game against Atlanta, though.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, McCaffrey is not expected to be activated for this one.


The Panthers have until 4:00 p.m. today to activate McCaffrey if they do decide to play him.

It seems like a bad idea, though. The Falcons are one of the worst teams in the league this season and Carolina has already beaten them without No. 22 on the field.

If McCaffrey sits out tonight, he’ll get an extra 10 days of rest before the team’s next game in Week 9 against the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

In McCaffrey’s place, Mike Davis has played at a high level, proving elusive as a rusher and reliable as a receiver. He got shut down by the Saints last week but in every other game he’s been productive. Against Atlanta Week 5 he posted 149 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown.

Update:

The Charlotte Observer is reporting that McCaffrey will not be playing tonight.


