Report: Chase Young is expected to visit Panthers, Saints

Players on PFT's list of this year's top free agents have been agreeing to deals left and right over the last 24 hours, but edge rusher Chase Young is not part of that group.

It looks like it will be a little while longer before Young does settle on a place to play. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Young, who is No. 50 on that list, is expected to visit with the Panthers and Saints after he officially becomes a free agent on Wednesday.

The 49ers have agreed to a deal with Leonard Floyd, which would seem to point to Young moving on after joining the NFC champs in a midseason trade with the Commanders.

Young had 2.5 sacks in the regular season for the 49ers and he added one in the postseason. He had 14 sacks in 34 games with Washington.

The Panthers agreed to trade Brian Burns to the Giants on Monday, so their need for help on the edge is clear. The Saints have their 2023 sack leader Carl Granderson and Cam Jordan set to return at defensive end, but Young would improve the depth on defense as New Orleans bids for a return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.