Report: Charlotte Hornets expected to be among suitors for Jarrett Allen

In search of a big man to anchor the paint this offseason, the Charlotte Hornets are expected to target one of the top restricted free agent centers on the market this offseason. Cavaliers forward Jarrett Allen is expected to have the Knicks, Hornets and Toronto vying for his services along with Cleveland, per a report from ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Cleveland could let Allen shop for an offer sheet but unlike Capela, who entered a tough market with few options, Allen is likely to have plenty of suitors, ranging from Charlotte to New York and Toronto.

Last season in Cleveland, Allen averaged 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game. Prior to the final 51 games of last year, Allen had spent his whole career in Brooklyn before being dealt as part of the James Harden trade.

Allen has both the defensive acumen and the athleticism that would make him an interesting target for Charlotte. The problem with him and any other restricted free agent is that, in order to have the incumbent team not retain him, the offer sheet would have to be a vast overpay in almost all situations.

The Hornets would have the potential salary cap space and ability to submit an offer sheet, if they wish to do so. It’ll be an interesting decision for Charlotte as they navigate a tricky offseason.

