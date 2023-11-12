Report: Carson Wentz's camp was spurned by the Jets before he signed with the Rams

Before Carson Wentz signed with the Rams last week, he checked in on another team he thought might be interested, the Jets.

The Jets were not interested.

That's the word from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who reports that Wentz's camp checked in with the Jets after Zach Wilson had a rough outing in Monday night's 27-6 loss to the Chargers. Wentz and his agents hoped the Jets might see him as someone who could come in and compete with Wilson for the starting job.

Instead, the Jets told Wentz's people privately what they've said publicly: They're committed to Wilson as the starter for the rest of the season, unless Aaron Rodgers can come back.

With the Jets not interested, Wentz went to the Rams, who gave him a $150,000 signing bonus on top of his veteran-minimum contract. The Rams are on their bye this week, and he's now No. 2 on the depth chart behind Matthew Stafford, who is hoping his thumb injury heals well enough for him to play next week.