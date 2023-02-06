The Cardinals are moving closer to naming a new head coach.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has narrowed the field to three finalists. Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are the remaining candidates for Arizona.

The team informed their defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan that it has eliminated them from consideration. Callahan remains a candidate for the Colts’ job as does Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was expected to get a second interview with the Cardinals.

That should free Joseph to pursue defensive coordinator opportunities elsewhere.

The Cardinals and the Colts are the only teams without a head coach, with the Texans (DeMeco Ryans), Panthers (Frank Reich) and Broncos (Sean Payton) having hired a new coach.

Flores is an intriguing candidate for the Cardinals. He has ties to new General Manager Monti Ossenfort from their days together with the Patriots.

Report: Cardinals narrow field to Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk