Report: Capital One Arena among most dangerous NBA stadiums

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Wizards and Capitals, was named one of the most dangerous NBA arenas in a report by BetTennessee.com.

The ranking system factors in the crime rating, total crime index, fanbase ranking and crime grade based on the arenas’ city and zip code.

“Neighborhoodscout.com was used to find the violent crime and total crime index; Reddit.com’s subreddit r/nba was used to find the fan behavior ranking; CrimeGrade.org was used to find the crime grades. The higher the score, the safer the arena,” read the report.

Capital One Arena was ranked the eighth most dangerous among the top 10 most dangerous NBA arenas, with a total crime score of 45. Stadiums for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers ranked just above and below the Capital One Arena, with a crime score of 43 and 45, respectively.

Across the 29 arenas in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies’ stadium had the worst total crime store, coming in at 24.

Crime near the Capital One Arena in Downtown D.C. has long been top of mind for many Washingtonians and business owners.

In January, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a task force charged with revitalizing the Gallery Place-Chinatown area. Just a month later, she also opened D.C.’s first Safe Commercial Corridor Hub in an attempt to address concerns about crime in the area around the arena.

Other initiatives to promote safety include the Chinatown Safety Team, hired by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District in April to conduct wellness checks and mitigate public disturbances.

