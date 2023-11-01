Report: Brooklyn Nets sign guard Keon Johnson to two-way contract

The Brooklyn Nets achieved their first win of the season on Monday after they beat the Charlotte Hornets in convincing fashion despite missing two starters. While Brooklyn’s injury woes are only getting worse, it looks like they are adding more youth to the roster for evaluation purposes.

On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Nets agreed to a two-way deal with guard Keon Johnson. Brooklyn has one two-way spot remaining and now, they have used that open spot on Johnson.

Johnson, 21, was the 21st overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft out of Tennessee, but will be on his third team in as many seasons. He started his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson has played in 77 games in his two seasons in the league and has averaged 4.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 37.6% from the field and 34.6% from behind the three-point line.

Free agent G Keon Johnson has agreed on a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Johnson was the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

