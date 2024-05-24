Report: Bronny James to work out with Lakers, Suns before NBA draft

USC freshman Bronny James will reportedly work out with the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns before the 2024 NBA draft, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

James announced on April 5 that he would test the draft and enter the NCAA transfer portal after playing one season with the Trojans. He participated in the draft combine last week in Chicago, Illinois, and his agency pro day on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California.

He measured in at 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches barefoot with a 6-foot, 7 1/4-inch wingspan at the combine and averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, one assist and one steal in two scrimmages. He shot 19-of-25 in the 3-point star drill and registered the sixth-best max vertical (40 1/2 inches).

The 19-year-old confirmed at the combine that he hadn’t yet worked out with any teams. However, he has been invited to at least 10 predraft workouts, but he is only expected to visit a limited number of teams, including the Lakers and Suns.

The Phoenix Suns will conduct a workout with Bronny James ahead of the June NBA Draft, sources say. Phoenix has the 22nd pick and he is among several players in consideration. Bronny has over 10 workout invites but is expected to only visit a few teams, including Lakers and Suns. pic.twitter.com/3s7ElKRe0P — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 24, 2024

James has been heavily linked to the Lakers because of his father, LeBron James, who previously stated his goal was to be teammates with him before retiring. LeBron has since backed off that statement, while Bronny said it isn’t a goal of his to play with his father.

The Lakers will likely only have the 55th pick in the second round; their first-round pick, No. 17, is expected to convey to New Orleans. Bronny is considered a potential second-round pick and could potentially be available when the Lakers are on the clock at 55.

Meanwhile, the Suns have the 22nd pick in the first round. Bronny is reportedly expected to be in consideration for that pick, though, with over a month to go until June 26-27, teams’ draft boards are still fluid at the moment.

Bronny pointed to players like Jrue Holiday, Davion Mitchell, Marcus Smart and Derrick White as those who best resemble what he brings to the next level. He likes the grit, toughness and defensive intensity they play with nightly.

“These are the players that you have to have on your team because it doesn’t always show up in the box scores, but it always shows up in the winning plays,” LeBron said. “For Bronny to have that mindset of like, ‘Listen, at this point in time in my life and in my game, I know where I stand, but I know how I affect the game. He is just a winning player, and I just love his mindset.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire