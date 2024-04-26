Report: Broncos had Bo Nix ranked as QB3 on their draft board

There was plenty of buzz about the Denver Broncos being enamored with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy leading up to the 2024 NFL draft. It seems that was merely a smokescreen.

The Broncos had Oregon quarterback Bo Nix as “QB3” on their big board behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels and USC’s Caleb Williams, according to a report from Benjamin Allbright of KOA Radio.

Nix ended up being the sixth quarterback taken in the first round, behind Williams (No. 1), Williams (No. 2), Drake Maye (No. 3), Michael Penix (No. 8) and McCarthy (No. 10). Despite being overlooked by five other QB-needy teams, Nix was Denver’s target from the beginning.

Nix had been Broncos coach Sean Payton’s top choice “for weeks,” according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Bo Nix may have been 6th QB taken in tonight's draft. But he had been Sean Payton's choice for weeks. Bo was Payton's QB. So much so that trading back, as so many suggested Broncos should, was too risky. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) April 26, 2024

After releasing quarterback Russell Wilson last month, Denver now has its quarterback of the future in Nix. The rookie quarterback is now presumably set to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson this summer.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire