Report: Bill Belichick becoming ‘more collaborative’ with staff for NFL draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the biggest knocks on Bill Belichick is regarding his decisions as a general manager.

The 68-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in NFL history, but his inability to bring in talent in the draft over the past decade has been a hot topic. Even New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft brought this point up while speaking with the media recently.

“I don’t feel we’ve done the greatest job the last few years and I really hope, and I believe — I have seen a different approach this year,” Kraft said. “In the end, it all comes out to what happens on the field and how well people execute. You really don’t know a draft — how good a draft is — for at least two years. And especially in the environment we’re in now where I am not quite sure what our offseason training and learning abilities will be. It’s something we’re working very hard with the union today and I think last year younger players were really disadvantaged because they didn’t have the time to come and learn and be part of it.”

Well, things may be different this year when the Patriots start off the with No. 15 overall pick. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Belichick is being “more collaborative” this year with his front office. Breer said Belichick isn’t only going to listen to Dave Ziegler and Eliot Wolf, but also some of his top scouts.

Here’s a piece from Breer’s column that tells the story.

Well, in the past, Bill Belichick’s had a very closed-off process and, in his defense, for the most part it’s worked. But it’s also led to personnel people feeling like they were actively cut out where other teams’ people weren’t. In essence, the Patriots’ scouts would do their jobs through the season and then hand off the process to Belichick and the coaches in February, with only a couple guys on the personnel side really consistently involved from that point forward.

It’s very possible the Patriots trade up or select a quarterback with the No. 15 pick and Belichick isn’t known for selecting quarterbacks high in the draft. With the unorthodox free agency splurge and this new tidbit of information, maybe Belichick will try for the team’s future quarterback and switch up the past approach entirely.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Jason McCourty, Giants showing mutual interest

    The 33-year-old is gaining interest from the Giants and they "won't be the only ones."

  • Bucs announce deal with Ndamukong Suh

    The Buccaneers have officially announced the return of another member of their Super Bowl champions. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is the latest of the team’s free agents to opt for another year in Tampa. Wide receiver Chris Godwin signed his franchise tag while defensive end Shaq Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running [more]

  • Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills discuss time spent with Eagles: ‘Iron sharpens iron’

    Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor spent four seasons battling each other during practice with the Eagles.

  • Lions bump up in latest USA TODAY NFL power poll

    The Lions surged up past the Eagles

  • Penei Sewell falls to Panthers in new Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL mock draft

    Weird things happen on draft day.

  • Jayson Tatum's parents react to Celtics star's historic milestone

    Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum earned praise from his two biggest fans after making history Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

  • Chiefs move up to No. 2 in USA TODAY power rankings

    This is probably the best it'll get for the Kansas City Chiefs until we know more about their offensive tackle situation.

  • Criminal Investigation in Watson Saga Embroils Texans and Sponsors

    In a significant development in the Deshaun Watson controversy, the Houston Police Department announced on Friday that a complainant filed a report, resulting in a criminal investigation of the 25-year-old Houston Texans quarterback. Prior to Friday, Watson was the subject of 21 civil lawsuits in Harris County Court by massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct, but […]

  • Northeast Dems Threaten to Block Biden’s Infrastructure Package Unless Tax Deductions Included

    Democratic lawmakers in recent days have criticized facets of President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, including northeastern representatives who say they will not support any bill that does not remove the caps on state-and-local-tax deductibility. As it stands, the bill does not include language to remove the caps, which were set at $10,000 in the 2017 tax law. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said she was sympathetic to that idea, according to the Wall Street Journal, the White House has said lawmakers should propose a way to fund the deduction. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week, a group of Democratic lawmakers from New Jersey, New York, and Minnesota indicated that they “could not vote for a bill that has a meaningful tax impact on our constituents unless it restores SALT deduction relief to our middle-class families.” Representative Tom Suozzi (D., N.Y.) was one of the signatories, and while Punchbowl News suggested the letter was less strict than his previous “No SALT, no deal” stance, the New York Democrat said there was “no softening” in his position. “No SALT, no deal,” he reiterated to the newsletter. However, other Democrats in the group reportedly acknowledged to Punchbowl News that they “do not have a real strategy and that they will likely vote for the deal even if the SALT provision isn’t included.” Meanwhile, a number of Democrats have been critical of Biden’s proposed tax increases on corporations as part of the infrastructure plan that would raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent and increase taxes on companies’ foreign earnings. The White House said the tax increases would cover the cost of the $2.3 trillion package over 15 years. The measure proposes funding improvements to roads, bridges, and transit systems, as well as expanding broadband access and other efforts. However, some members of the president’s own party have instead recommended borrowing money to pay for the investments in the bill or raising other levies, such as the gasoline tax. Representative Peter DeFazio (D., Ore.), the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, indicated he did not believe paying the entire cost of the plan through tax increases was necessary, according to the Journal. DeFazio said he would back an increase in the gas and diesel tax to pay for the new investments, in addition to more borrowing. Still, the White House and a number of other Democrats don’t support increasing the gas tax or collecting revenue from electric vehicles. They have argued that the taxes disproportionately affect lower-income people could discourage greener transport. Even with a Democratic majority, Biden will have a difficult time passing the legislation if he cannot garner near-unanimous support in the party to move the measure forward without Republican votes.

  • Italian mafioso caught after returning home for Easter lunch

    The irresistible call of a lavish Easter feast in Sicily landed a prominent mobster behind bars Sunday after authorities arrested him as he was returning to the Mediterranean island from Brazil to celebrate with family. Considered by authorities to be the newly appointed “capo” of the Pagliarelli mafia district in southeast Palermo, Giuseppe Calvaruso, 44, had been living for months in Brazil, from where authorities say he was delegating mob affairs to loyal subordinates. Easter in Sicily is one of the most important Catholic celebrations, with spectacular processions and sumptuous meals. After being away from home for nearly a year, Calvaruso had planned a brief stay to feast with family, authorities said, departing from Natal and stopping over briefly in Paris before landing at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo. He was arrested quietly Easter Sunday by Carabinieri police while waiting for his luggage at the baggage carousel. Anti-mafia prosecutors are charging him and four other loyalists who were also arrested, including his right-hand man in Palermo, Giovanni Caruso, 50, with mafia association, extortion, assault, kidnapping and fraud-related charges. The Sicilian mafia, known as Cosa Nostra, divides Palermo into eight local districts, including Pagliarelli, home to the city’s maximum security prison. Prosecutors maintain Calvaruso was appointed head of the Pagliarelli district after the oldest boss of the Sicilian mafia, Settimo Mineo, 82, was sent to prison in December 2018. Considered a promising young boss for his ability to manage international affairs, authorities claim Calvaruso held close ties to investors in Singapore ready to finance construction in Sicily’s tourism and hotel sector. He was also tasked with maintaining diplomatic ties to other mafia district leaders to negotiate business and resolve disputes. But it was the tricky job of ensuring public order in his own district that eventually ensnared him. Prosecutors say Calvaruso ordered a violent assault on a gang of thieves who carried out several “unauthorised” thefts in his neighborhood. In one case, they say a local retailer hit by thieves twice in one week turned over video of the robbery to the local boss, who identified the rogue thieves and brought them to a garage where they were allegedly brutally beaten in Calvaruso’s presence.

  • From sneaky good to sneaky gross, Red Sox season already a disaster

    Some believed the Red Sox could be "sneaky good" this season following a disastrous 2020 campaign. However, after a three-game sweep at the hands of the lowly Orioles, our John Tomase is already reassessing.

  • Iran arrests 'Israeli spy', others in touch with foreign intelligence: Iranian media

    Iran has arrested an "Israeli spy" and a number of other people who were in contact with foreign intelligence services, Iranian state media reported on Monday, without giving the nationality of those arrested. "An Israeli spy has been arrested in Iran's East Azerbaijan province ... also other spies who were in contact with several countries' intelligence services have been arrested as well," it quoted an Intelligence Ministry official as saying. The Islamic Republic does not recognise Israel and has accused it of being behind acts of sabotage and assassinations of nuclear scientists.

  • Mario Cristobal allows Penei Sewell's brother Gabriel to take part in Oregon Pro Day

    Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.

  • A.J. Brown takes issue with past evaluation of him from ex-Titans scout

    A.J. Brown hasn't forgotten about a past evaluation from an ex-Titans scout who got it wrong.

  • Former WWE star launches campaign for Congress

    Former WWE star and Texas GOP congressional candidate Dan Rodimer on why he's running for House seat.

  • "Economic blackmail": McConnell condemns corporate backlash to Georgia voting law

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement Monday accusing U.S. corporations that oppose the GOP-sponsored law curbing voting access in Georgia of using "economic blackmail to spread disinformation."Why it matters: Dozens of CEOs and corporations have spoken out in the wake of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signing the new law, which institutes strict new ID requirements, gives the Republican-controlled state legislature more control over elections, and limits the use of ballot drop boxes, among other restrictions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany of the statements of opposition came after activists threatened to boycott Georgia-based corporations, such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines.The MLB announced last week that it would move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta as a result of the new restrictions.What he's saying: “We are witnessing a coordinated campaign by powerful and wealthy people to mislead and bully the American people," McConnell said in the statement."The President has claimed repeatedly that state-level debates over voting procedures are worse than Jim Crow or ‘Jim Crow on steroids.’ Nobody actually believes this," he continued."Nobody really thinks this current dispute comes anywhere near the horrific racist brutality of segregation. But there’s an old cynical saying that ‘history is just the set of lies agreed upon.'"McConnell points to a Washington Post fact-check that debunked a claim by President Biden that the Georgia law "ends voting hours early," and he calls it "the big lie" — a phrase frequently used by Democrats to describe former President Trump's false claims about widespread election fraud.“Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling," McConnell argued."Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order. "Driving the news: McConnell's statement comes just two days after Trump urged his followers to boycott corporations that have spoken out against Georgia's voting restrictions. Trump specifically targeted MLB, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck.Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictions Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How social media turns online arguments between teens into real-world violence

    Comments and livestreams can lead to physical fights, shootings and even death. Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January exposed the power of social media to influence real-world behavior and incite violence. But many adolescents, who spend more time on social media than all other age groups, have known this for years. “On social media, when you argue, something so small can turn into something so big so fast,” said Justin, a 17-year-old living in Hartford, Connecticut, during one of my research focus groups. (The participants’ names have been changed in this article to protect their identities.) For the last three years, I have studied how and why social media triggers and accelerates offline violence. In my research, conducted in partnership with Hartford-based peace initiative COMPASS Youth Collaborative, we interviewed dozens of young people aged 12-19 in 2018. Their responses made clear that social media is not a neutral communication platform. In other words, social media isn’t just mirroring conflicts happening in schools and on streets – it’s intensifying and triggering new conflicts. And for young people who live in disenfranchised urban neighborhoods, where firearms can be readily available, this dynamic can be deadly. Internet banging It can result in a phenomenon that researchers at Columbia University have coined “internet banging.” Distinct from cyberbullying, internet banging involves taunts, disses and arguments on social media between people in rival crews, cliques or gangs. These exchanges can include comments, images and videos that lead to physical fights, shootings and, in the worst cases, death. It is estimated that the typical U.S. teen uses screen media more than seven hours daily, with the average teenager daily using three different forms of social media. Films such as “The Social Dilemma” underscore that social media companies create addictive platforms by design, using features such as unlimited scrolling and push notifications to keep users endlessly engaged. According to the young people we interviewed, four social media features in particular escalate conflicts: comments, livestreaming, picture/video sharing and tagging. Comments and livestreams The feature most frequently implicated in social media conflicts, according to our research with adolescents, was comments. Roughly 80% of the incidents they described involved comments, which allow social media users to respond publicly to content posted by others. Taylor, 17, described how comments allow people outside her friend group to “hype up” online conflicts: “On Facebook if I have an argument, it would be mostly the outsiders that’ll be hypin’ us up … ‘Cause the argument could have been done, but you got outsiders being like, 'Oh, she gonna beat you up.’” Meanwhile, livestreaming can quickly attract a large audience to watch conflict unfold in real time. Nearly a quarter of focus group participants implicated Facebook Live, for example, as a feature that escalates conflict. Brianna, 17, shared an example in which her cousin told another girl to come to her house to fight on Facebook Live. “But mind you, if you got like 5,000 friends on Facebook, half of them watching … And most of them live probably in the area you live in. You got some people that’ll be like, ‘Oh, don’t fight.’ But in the majority, everybody would be like, ‘Oh, yeah, fight.’” She went on to describe how three Facebook “friends” who were watching the livestream pulled up in cars in front of the house with cameras, ready to record and then post any fight. Strategies to stop violence Adolescents tend to define themselves through peer groups and are highly attuned to slights to their reputation. This makes it difficult to resolve social media conflicts peacefully. But the young people we spoke with are highly aware of how social media shapes the nature and intensity of conflicts. A key finding of our work is that young people often try to avoid violence resulting from social media. Those in our study discussed four approaches to do so: avoidance, deescalation, reaching out for help and bystander intervention. Avoidance involves exercising self-control to avoid conflict in the first place. As 17-year-old Diamond explained, “If I’m scrolling and I see something and I feel like I got to comment, I’ll go [to] comment and I’ll be like, ‘Hold up, wait, no.’ And I just start deleting it and tell myself … ‘No, mind my business.’” Reaching out for support involves turning to peers, family or teachers for help. “When I see conflict, I screenshot it and send it to my friends in our group chat and laugh about it,” said Brianna, 16. But there’s a risk in this strategy, Brianna noted: “You could screenshot something on Snapchat, and it’ll tell the person that you screenshot it and they’ll be like, ‘Why are you screenshotting my stuff?’” The deescalation strategy involves attempts by those involved to slow down a social media conflict as it happens. However, participants could not recount an example of this strategy working, given the intense pressure they experience from social media comments to protect one’s reputation. They emphasized the bystander intervention strategy was most effective offline, away from the presence of an online audience. A friend might start a conversation offline with an involved friend to help strategize how to avoid future violence. Intervening online is often risky, according to participants, because the intervener can become a new target, ultimately making the conflict even bigger. Peer pressure goes viral Young people are all too aware that the number of comments a post garners, or how many people are watching a livestream, can make it extremely difficult to pull out of a conflict once it starts. Jasmine, a 15-year-old, shared, “On Facebook, there be so many comments, so many shares and I feel like the other person would feel like they would be a punk if they didn’t step, so they step even though they probably, deep down, really don’t want to step.” There is a growing consensus across both major U.S. political parties that the large technology companies behind social media apps need to be more tightly regulated. Much of the concern has focused on the dangers of unregulated free speech. But from the vantage point of the adolescents we spoke with in Hartford, conflict that occurs on social media is also a public health threat. They described multiple experiences of going online without the intention to fight, and getting pulled into an online conflict that ended up in gun violence. Many young people are improvising strategies to avoid social media conflict. I believe parents, teachers, policymakers and social media engineers ought to listen closely to what they are saying.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Caitlin Elsaesser, University of Connecticut. Read more:If Big Tech has the will, here are ways research shows self-regulation can workWhen gang violence goes viral Caitlin Elsaesser receives funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Adam Morrison, Gonzaga's heartbreak kid, lost his mind calling buzzer-beater over UCLA

    Adam Morrison was the perfect person to call a Gonzaga-UCLA tourney game, and he finally found redemption after 15 years.

  • Joe Burrow injury comeback timeline update is good news for Bengals

    An injury update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • Sidney Crosby shows off elite acting chops with all-time dive versus Bruins

    Sidney Crosby is a master of all facets of the game, and that includes his ability to embellish a borderline call with the best of them.