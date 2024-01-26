Report: Bears to interview ex-Packers coordinator Joe Barry for DC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Eberflus and the Bears' search for a new defensive coordinator marches on, and a surprising candidate emerged Friday.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry will interview for a spot on the Bears' staff. NFL Media's Jane Slater later reported that Barry will interview for the defensive coordinator position after interviewing for a linebackers coach role with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry will interview for jobs on the defensive staffs for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, per sources. Philly up first... — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 26, 2024

#Packers DC Joe Barry has an interview with the #Eagles today for their linebackers coach position and will meet with the #Bears tomorrow about a position on their defensive staff per source — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 26, 2024

The Chicago Bears will interview Joe Barry for the defensive coordinator position per sources. They are also meeting with #Bills AHC/DL coach Eric Washington for defensive coordinator per sources. https://t.co/KGScqAIoqn — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 26, 2024

Barry has spent the last three seasons as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator. He was let go after the Packers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Before that, Barry was the linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Rams, where he worked with new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Sean McVay's staff.

Barry will be the fourth known candidate to interview for the position, joining Chris Harris, Terrell Williams, and Eric Washington.

Eberflus is still expected to call plays in 2024.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.