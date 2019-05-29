Reports: AD will keep talking to Pelicans after meeting with David Griffin, but likely still wants a trade

The New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis haven’t gone their separate ways just yet. Davis met with with Pelicans new executive vice president David Griffin on Wednesday, and the two sides are expected to keep talking during the offseason, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Despite the meeting, another report from The Athletic makes it sound like Davis will still seek a trade.

Davis, Paul and Griffin met today in Los Angeles and had a respectful, productive sitdown. https://t.co/jKw3PNcd4k — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2019

Davis’ future with the franchise has been murky for a few months now. The 26-year-old was considered a major trade chip at the deadline this season, though no deal got done. Davis then sat out portions of the second half of the season, and showed up to the team’s final game wearing a shirt that read, “That’s all folks.” It wasn’t hard to figure out Davis wanted to be traded.

The offseason, however, offered hope that Davis could change his mind. Despite long odds, the Pelicans received the top pick in the NBA draft. The team is expected to select Duke big man Zion Williamson.

Anthony Davis is willing to hear what the Pelicans have to say. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

While Davis might see himself playing for another team soon, the prospect of playing with Williamson could be tantalizing. It will be up to Griffin — who was hired in April — to convince Davis that things will be different next season. The team hasn’t explored deals for Davis yet this offseason, according to Wojnarowski.

Davis is entering the final year of his contract, and will command a massive deal if he hits the market. Until then, the Pelicans will attempt to do everything within their power to keep Davis around.

