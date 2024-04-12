Report: Aly Khalifa has entered the transfer portal

Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) celebrates a 3-pointer during the Big 12 conference tournament against UCF in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Another one bites the dust.

BYU center Aly Khalifa has entered the transfer portal, according to a Friday report from Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

BYU center Aly Khalifa has entered the transfer portal, per source. Started 26 games this past season for the Cougars, averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 assists. One of the elite passing big men in the country.



His entry has a "Do not contact" classification, for what it's worth. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 12, 2024

Known as the “Egyptian magician” for his dynamic passing and playmaking abilities, Khalifa appeared in 29 games this past season for the Cougars — making 26 starts — and posted averages of 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Khalifa joins teammate Dallin Hall in the portal following Mark Pope’s official hiring as the head coach at Kentucky Friday morning.

According to Borzello, Khalifa’s entry into the portal has a “do not contact” label, meaning schools are unable to reach out to him and he could already have a specific destination in mind — possibly Kentucky with Pope.

Khalifa spent two seasons as a starter at Charlotte prior to transferring to BYU. In three collegiate campaigns, the Alexandria, Egypt, native has averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, along with a 35.3% shooting mark from 3-point range.

In addition to Hall and Khalifa, more Cougar transfers are expected in the aftermath of Pope’s departure from the program.