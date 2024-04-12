Report: BYU starter Dallin Hall just entered the transfer portal

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives during the Big 12 conference championship against UCF in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. BYU won 87-73.

Let the BYU basketball roster shakeup begin.

Cougar point guard Dallin Hall is reportedly in the transfer portal, according to a post from Verbal Commits on X.

BYU G Dallin Hall has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/PDoZQXN5iL — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 12, 2024

The report comes just hours after Mark Pope was officially announced as the new head coach at Kentucky.

Hall enjoyed a breakout campaign in Provo this season, averaging 9.0 points per game with 5.1 assists on 42.2% shooting. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

The Plain City, Utah, native scored in double figures 16 times and led the team in total minutes played, rarely leaving the floor due to BYU’s lack of sufficient depth at his position.

Hall’s career highlight as a Cougar came in draining the game-sealing, dagger 3-pointer over All-American Hunter Dickinson in BYU’s 76-68 upset win at No. 7 Kansas on Feb. 27.

In the Cougars’ first round NCAA Tournament loss to Duquesne, Hall scored 11 points with six assists and four steals.

Across 68 games at BYU, Hall made 51 starts and averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 assists. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination, though he could always return to Provo depending on who is hired to replace Pope.

Hall is the third Cougar to enter the portal this offseason and the first since Pope’s departure to Kentucky. More BYU players are expected to exit the program over the next few days.