REPORT: Former Michigan State football OL coach Chris Kapilovic joining Baylor staff

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, former Michigan State football offensive line fcoach Chris Kapilovic is joining the Baylor staff as their new offensive line coach.

Kapilovic followed Mel Tucker over from Colorado back in 2020. Before that, he had mostly been in the South, and now he will head to Texas to coach with Baylor.

SOURCE: Chris Kapilovic, who has been Michigan State’s Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator the past four years, is expected to become Baylor’s new O-line coach. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 12, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire