Report: 49ers think Deebo Samuel is "50-50" to play in NFC title game

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel left Saturday's win over the Packers early in the first quarter after injuring his shoulder and his status for the NFC Championship Game is uncertain.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers consider Samuel "50-50" to play against the Lions next Sunday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Samuel wanted to return to the field, but "couldn't do it" and referenced a shoulder injury the wideout suffered against the Browns earlier this year.

Samuel suffered a hairline fracture in that game and missed the next two weeks, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays of Samuel's shoulder were negative this time.

That leaves the door open for Samuel to play against Detroit and his participation level at practice later in the week will provide a better picture of his chances of walking through it.