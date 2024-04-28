Report: 49ers spent ‘big' on undrafted defensive tackle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers reportedly are betting big on former Florida Atlantic defensive tackle Evan Anderson.

San Francisco on Saturday signed Anderson as an undrafted free agent, giving the 6-foot-3, 326-pound lineman $280,000 in total guaranteed money -- a $30,00 signing bonus and $250,000 of his base salary guaranteed, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported Sunday, citing a source.

#49ers went big for undrafted defensive tackle Evan Anderson: $280,000 total guaranteed money, $30,000 to sign and $250,000 of his base salary guaranteed, per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco explained why Anderson's guaranteed contract essentially guarantees the UDFA at least a spot on the 49ers' practice squad.

This basically assures DT Evan Anderson at least a spot on the 49ers’ practice squad as a rookie. The minimum salary for practice-squad players for the full season is $225,000. https://t.co/t5zZ3DVXJT — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 28, 2024

Per NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Anderson excels against double teams and has a shot at challenging for a roster spot, graded as an eventual average backup or special-teamer after recording 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks during his 2023 season with the Owls. It's clear the 49ers think he could be worth the price, too, especially after San Francisco didn't draft any defensive tackles.

Anderson made waves on social media after his deal with the 49ers with a perfect celebration, champagne and all.

Evan Anderson’s reaction to being signed as an undrafted free agent by the #49ers is priceless 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BnId4Jcagf — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 28, 2024

After securing a bag like that, who wouldn't be popping bottles?

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast