Report: 49ers sign former Titans DL Brown after minicamp tryout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers reportedly are adding depth to their defensive line.

San Francisco signed former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Shakel Brown after minicamp tryouts, KPRC's Aaron Wilson reported Monday, citing a league source.

Defensive lineman Shakel Brown @TROYUnews signed with #49ers after rookie minicamp tryout per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 14, 2024

Shakel, who was waived by Tennessee on Tuesday, spent his rookie 2023 NFL season with the Titans, signing with them as an undrafted free agent last May. He spent the entire season on the Titans’ injured reserve list after sustaining an injury in a preseason game against the Bears.

San Francisco had been “interested” in the 25-year-old for a year, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

As noted on the most recent "49ers +/-" podcast, 49ers have been interested in Brown for more than a year. He had had an official visit with them before the ‘23 draft. He also looked huge/ripped during Friday’s minicamp (6-3, 295). https://t.co/5qXCJ8nibe — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) May 14, 2024

In three seasons at Troy, Shakel made 29 appearances (five starts), tallying 58 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The 49ers’ addition of Shakel, who is expected to compete for a final roster spot, comes less than a week removed from the team’s decision to waive defensive lineman Spencer Waege.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast