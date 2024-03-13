Source: 49ers acquire DT Collins from Texans for seventh-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers continued to bolster the interior of their defensive line on Wednesday.

San Francisco acquired defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for a seventh-round NFL Draft pick, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area after ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal Wednesday morning.

In 16 games with Houston last season, Collins recorded five sacks, 41 combined tackles (19 solo, 22 assisted), eight tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits in 780 total snaps. Collins also recorded 48 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, which would have ranked fourth among 49ers defenders last season.

Maliek Collins since 2022:



85 QB pressures

18 QB hits

8.5 sacks



Some interior pass rush help 💥 pic.twitter.com/2iorKhCE1k — PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) March 13, 2024

Collins, 28, was a third-round selection (No. 67 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with Dallas before signing a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2020 NFL season. Collins then signed a one-year contract with the Texans in 2021 before signing a pair of extensions with Houston in 2022 and 2023 that will keep him under contract with San Francisco through the 2025 season.

The veteran defensive lineman has a base salary of $8 million in 2024 and $9.5 million in 2025 and will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season.

Arik Armstead on 343 pass rushes last year with the 49ers: 30 pressures, 17 QB hits, 6 QB knockdowns, 5 sacks, 9.3% pressure percentage.



Maliek Collins on 420 pass rushes with the Texans: 43 pressures, 25 QB hits, 11 QB knockdowns, 5 sacks, 11.1% pressure percentage. https://t.co/w0kMlmC1pB — KP (@KP_Show) March 13, 2024

Collins, along with reported addition Jordan Elliott, will help fill the void on the 49ers' defensive line left by former defensive tackle Arik Armstead, whom the team is set to release Wednesday.

