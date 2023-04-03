Replacing each of Packers’ free-agent departures with a draft pick

The NFL is a game of replacement, and the Green Bay Packers have several veteran departures from free agency to replace on the roster entering 2023.

Receiver, tight end, safety, special teams. The Packers have roster holes to patch up in the 2023 draft.

Here’s our attempt to replace each of the Packers’ free-agent departures with a prospect in this draft:

WR Allen Lazard: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Departure: Lazard to Bears

Draft pick: Mingo

Lazard was a big, tough receiver who could make it happen as a blocker and convert as a receiver in big situations, giving the Packers the versatility and pre-snap deception that Matt LaFleur wants in the position. Mingo is 6-2 and 220 pounds, with the toughness and playstyle to fit perfectly into the Lazard role. A big slot who can get deep and win in the run game? That’s Mingo. Expect him to be a Day 2 pick.

TE Robert Tonyan: Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Departure: Tonyan to Bears

Draft pick: Schoonmaker

The Packers probably wanted better run-blocking out of Tonyan, who was fine on the move but often struggled getting people blocked as an inline player. The upgrade here is Schoonmaker, who needs time to refine his ability in the pass game but should be ready to block early in his NFL career. The hope would be that Schoonmaker’s impressive size/athleticism combo eventually equates to production as a receiver. If the Packers don’t want to spend a top pick at tight end, Schoonmaker is an attractive mid-round option.

DL Dean Lowry: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Departure: Lowry to Vikings

Draft pick: Pickens

Lowry played a lot of snaps for the Packers as a two-gapping end in the 3-4. He was often a liability against the run but had spurts as a disruptive rusher. Pickens has the length (6-4, 34″ arms) to play the Lowry role, and his athleticism at 291 pounds gives him a chance to be a productive pass-rusher. Florida’s Gervon Dexter is another good option here. Expect the Packers to target defensive linemen in this draft; the roster only has three players with NFL experience (Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt).

DL Jarran Reed: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Departure: Reed to Seahawks

Draft pick: Benton

Reed gave the Packers a three-down interior defender with some pass-rushing juice. Could that be Benton at the next level? During his senior season at Wisconsin, Benton delivered 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He has the power, length and explosiveness to be a disruptive player. The Packers drafting two defensive linemen in this draft is probably likely.

LB Krys Barnes: Dorian Williams, Tulane

Departure: Barnes to Cardinals

Draft pick: Williams

If the Packers want to keep getting faster at linebacker and adding special teams weapons for Rich Bisaccia, Williams is an intriguing option. He’s on the smaller side (6-1, 228), but he ran 4.49 in the 40-yard dash, was a team captain and brings a ton of special teams experience to the next level. The Packers are mostly set at linebacker, but adding an athletic player to develop at the position is probably going to be a Day 3 priority.

The unsigned

S Adrian Amos: Finding consistency at safety is a big-time requirement if Amos departs. Jordan Battle of Alabama could be the answer.

K Mason Crosby: The Packers might be starting a new era at kicker, too. Time for Michigan’s Jake Moody?

TE Marcedes Lewis. An easy one. Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is a near-replica of Big Dog.

WR Randall Cobb: Do the Packers need a true slot like Cobb? Probably not. SMU’s Rashee Rice would be a nice fit as a do-it-all replacement.

S Dallin Leavitt: Look up Jason Taylor II of Oklahoma State. He could be a special teams ace early in his NFL career.

