Rentschler Field to host a pair of international soccer friendlies this summer

Rentschler Field in East Hartford will be the site for a pair of international soccer friendlies this summer.

Colombia, led by Liverpool star Luis Diaz, will face Bolivia in a matchup on Saturday, June 15 at 5 p.m.

The following day, Ecuador, featuring Chelsea’a Moises Caicedo and Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan will take on Honduras at 3:30 p.m.

Colombia and Ecuador are two of the best national teams in South America. The Colombians finished fifth in the 2014 World Cup, advancing to the quarterfinals before being knocked out by host country Brazil, 2-1. They finished ninth in 2018, losing on penalties to England.

Ecuador has reached the World Cup four times since 2002, losing in the group stage in 2022 in Qatar.

Rentschler Field last hosted an international friendly last October, when the U.S. men’s national team faced Germany in front more than 37,000 fans.

Tickets can be purchased at the Rentschler Field website.