Relegation-threatened Burnley salvages draw at Man United with late penalty

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Ian Hodgson/PA via AP)
    Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Ian Hodgson/PA via AP)
  • Burnley's Zeki Amdouni celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Ian Hodgson/PA via AP)
    Burnley's Zeki Amdouni celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Ian Hodgson/PA via AP)
  • Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
    Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
  • Burnley's head coach Vincent Kompany smiles after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
    Burnley's head coach Vincent Kompany smiles after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
  • Burnley's Zeki Amdouni scores his side's first goal by a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Ian Hodgson/PA via AP)
    Burnley's Zeki Amdouni scores his side's first goal by a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Ian Hodgson/PA via AP)
  • Manchester United's Antony celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
    Manchester United's Antony celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Substitute Zeki Amdouni’s 87th-minute penalty earned relegation-threatened Burnley a 1-1 draw at Manchester United to increase the spotlight on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag and his stuttering team on Saturday.

Old Trafford has been a happy hunting ground down the years for Manchester City great Vincent Kompany, and his Burnley team made the short journey looking to boost their faint hopes of English Premier League survival.

Antony looked to have pushed Burnley further toward the drop with a 79th-minute opener, only for the otherwise impressive United goalkeeper Andre Onana to give away a late penalty that was converted by Amdouni.

There were boos at the fulltime whistle from some of the home faithful at Old Trafford, where the travelling support applauded their players’ efforts as they continue to scrap for survival.

Bruno Fernandes hit a post during a bright United start, but Burnley grew into the game and Onana’s spectacular reaction stopped Lyle Foster’s header.

United continued to toil, and jeers greeted the decision to take off Kobbie Mainoo for Scott McTominay. The mood improved when Antony capitalized on Sander Berge's weak pass to surge through and slot into the bottom corner.

Onana, however, clattered Amdouni as he tried to deal with a cross and the substitute scored from the spot after referee John Brooks reviewed the pitchside monitor.

United's bid for Champions League qualification is all but over, with ten Hag's sixth-placed team just one point above Newcastle in seventh.

Next-to-last Burnley moved two points from safety, but Nottingham Forest — occupying the spot just above the relegation zone — has a game in hand.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer