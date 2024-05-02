Reims boss Still leaves Ligue 1 club

Will Still leaves Reims with the club 11th in the Ligue 1 table (ROMAIN PERROCHEAU)

Will Still has stepped down as Reims coach with three matches left of the Ligue 1 season, the French club announced on Thursday.

Reims have slipped out of contention for European qualification in recent weeks, losing their last three league matches in a winless run of five games.

Last weekend's 4-1 loss at bottom side Clermont left Reims 11th in the French top flight, six points off the European places.

"It has been decided that Will Still and his assistant Nicolas Still will step down from their respective roles as of today," Reims said in a statement.

Still, who was born in Belgium to English parents, has been linked in the past with a move to the United Kingdom, with Championship club Sunderland a reported possible destination.

The 31-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to manage in England.

"I will be eternally grateful to Stade de Reims as well as everyone involved directly or indirectly with the club," Still said in Thursday's statement.

Still took over at Reims, initially on an interim basis, in October 2022, and led them to an 11th-place finish.

He was the youngest head coach in Europe's top five leagues when he was appointed.

Reims were unbeaten in Still's first 17 Ligue 1 matches in charge.

rbo/jc/pi