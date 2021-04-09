Referee Bert Smith's fall in men's NCAA Tournament game didn't kill him. It saved his life.

Gregg Doyel, Indianapolis Star
·10 min read

INDIANAPOLIS – Bert Smith hasn’t seen the moment that made him famous. His wife has seen it once, and she’ll never watch it again. If you saw it, you understand.

Smith is the college basketball official who passed out during the men's NCAA Tournament regional final between Gonzaga and Southern California, toppling over like a fallen tree – his description – his body prone and unmoving, his eyes open and unseeing, a Gonzaga trainer frantically waving for help.

People in the building, and I was one of them, thought he was dead. Turns out, that night probably saved Bert Smith’s life. But slow down, OK? We’ll get there, but right now we’re moving too fast.

Then again, isn’t that what Bert Smith has always done? Moves fast, this guy. First as an athlete growing up in Buffalo, a high school small forward, receiver and 400-meter runner, then some junior college basketball. After that he studies business administration at SUNY-Buffalo, gets a job at Avis Budget Group, moves fast up the ranks as his career takes him to Chicago, Houston and finally the Cincinnati area.

NCAA basketball official Bert Smith lies on the court after collapsing during the Gonzaga-USC men&#39;s game in the Elite Eight.
NCAA basketball official Bert Smith lies on the court after collapsing during the Gonzaga-USC men's game in the Elite Eight.

Then he becomes a basketball official. Moves fast? Check this out. He works his first game at age 24. Bunch of sixth-graders at Garfield Park in Chicago. That’s 1990. By 1993, he’s an NCAA Division I official. This season he worked about 90 games, including dates in the ACC, Big East, Big 12 and Missouri Valley Conference. He’s worked 17 NCAA Tournaments. You’ve probably seen him.

Well, no. You’ve definitely seen him.

It was March 30. It was 7:28 p.m.

'You little SOB, you tricked me!'

Everyone’s joking with him now. Gallows humor, you call it, and it’s pretty funny, how Bert Smith’s buddies tease him.

“Yeah man, you were staggering like you were fighting Ali.”

“You were asking Mark Few for a job application because you were on his bench.”

“Next thing you know, you were back in the ring again with Ali and you went down like a tree in a forest!”

Bert Smith doesn’t remember any of that and hasn't seen a replay of his fall, though he says he's almost ready to watch. Has it cued up on his iPad and everything.

Smith does remember the play before it: Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard stealing the ball and going the other way, but now the action is coming back toward the USC basket, where Smith had remained – he’d been unable to run the court as Nembhard finished at the rim – and Smith is wondering what’s going on. Why can’t he catch his breath? He’s feeling wobbly, so wobbly. And how did the court get so blurry all of a sudden, like someone smeared it with —

“That’s when I go timber,” he says.

Bert Smith was taken off the court on a stretcher after collapsing during the Gonzaga-USC game in the men&#39;s NCAA Tournament.
Bert Smith was taken off the court on a stretcher after collapsing during the Gonzaga-USC game in the men's NCAA Tournament.

Next thing he remembers, he’s looking at the ceiling of Lucas Oil Stadium. What’s he doing on his back? Why is he lying down near the Gonzaga bench?

“I look to my left, and it’s a doctor,” Bert says, and he’s laughing about it now. “I say, ‘What’s going on, man?’ And he goes, ‘Bert, you passed out. You blacked out.’

“I said: ‘What?’

“I look to my right, and I see a stretcher. What’s that for? The doctor says, ‘That’s what I’m taking you out on.’

“I said: ‘Listen, Doc, I’m walking out of here. You’re going to get on one side, he’s going to get on the other, we’re going to wave to the fans, and I’m walking out of here.’”

What happens next leads to a picture caught by IndyStar photographer Kelly Wilkinson. See Bert Smith? He’s on the stretcher, and he’s not even a little bit happy about it. Look at those crossed arms. Look at his scowl. Here’s why:

“The doctor said, ‘Listen, tell you what, why don’t you just sit on the stretcher?’ I said OK, I can do that,” Smith says and now he’s laughing. To me, he offers an aside: “He’s taking advantage of a guy in a weakened position.”

He continues the story:

“The doc says, ‘Swing your legs around.’ I swing my legs around, and they go: Click-click-click-click. They strapped me in! I looked at him and said, ‘Oh no you didn’t…’”

Here's where I'm telling him about that picture, how he looks so angry on the stretcher.

“It’s because I was telling the doctor: ‘You little SOB, you tricked me!’”

Now Bert Smith is laughing again. It’s deep, and it’s contagious.

Did he miss a red flag?

He rarely uses the elevator. He’d rather take the stairs, and Bert Smith doesn’t walk them. He runs. Who parks in the farthest spot from the entrance to Kroger? Bert Smith does. If he’s going to walk, might as well make it a long one. Might as well walk fast, too.

“Every chance I get, I want to get my heart rate up,” says Smith, 56, who takes the court 90 times a year with elite NCAA athletes. Officials figure they run at least four miles during a game, and it’s not a jog but a series of sprints. Smith trains year-round on a treadmill or stationary bike, and gets in other workouts, like when the family goes to Disney World and Smith says they don’t need a stroller for their grandson, Karter. He'll just carry Karter on his shoulders, and yes, they'll use the stairs when everyone else rides the escalator.

OK, so the night of March 29. He’s working Gonzaga-USC the next day, and Bert and his crew are staying in one of the NCAA bubble hotels, Le Meridien. Bert’s on the sixth floor, and he’s putting on his mask to run the stairs down to the fifth floor for ice, or to run up to the eighth floor to see his buddies. He’s huffing and puffing a little, but he’s running stairs in a mask. That’s normal to huff and puff, right? Now he wonders.

“For me, it didn’t seem like a red flag,” Smith says. “As the doctor says: ‘Sometimes you don’t get a red flag. Sometimes it just hits you.’ I don’t know which bucket I’m in.”

The whole thing is mysterious, because he’s a sculpture of a man, 6-3 and 195 pounds. Look at that picture again. Are you going to tell Bert Smith he’s out of shape? And after it happens, with a replacement official stepping in for Smith, he spends two hours getting treatment at the stadium, where his vitals are normal – pulse, blood pressure, oxygen level – and he doesn’t have a headache. He’s not wobbly, no blurry vision, nothing. The NCAA announces that Smith has returned to the hotel, and it’s true.

For a few hours.

His crew comes back to Le Meridien with a doggy bag of the dinner he missed at the game, and they’re talking and laughing, but they’ve seen replays of Smith’s fall. And they heard the sound his head made – I heard it, too, 30 rows away – when it slammed onto the court. They suggest he go to the hospital to get examined for a concussion, just to be sure. He goes to IU Health Methodist.

Turns out, nope, no concussion. Turns out, it was something worse.

Do we say 'I love you' enough?

When he’s telling a funny story, which happens quite a bit, Bert Smith talks quickly. He’s a motivational speaker and diversity recruiter in addition to being an NCAA referee, and I imagine he’s awfully good at both. When he’s saying something serious, though, he slows down.

He’s slowing down now.

“Dr. Katie Trammel,” he tells me slowly, then repeats her name, then spells it. “She’s an important part of this story.”

Trammel was at Methodist the night of March 30.

“She sits down next to the bed,” Smith continues, “and she says: ‘I saw your fall tonight. Something doesn’t add up. I want to know why you fell.’ She checked a few things out, came back in and took me through the car wash. Just a lot of tests. And they found out.

“She said: ‘I got the answer to the question. You went down because you had a blood clot in your lung.’”

Smith’s pausing. Dr. Katie Trammel, he’s wanting me to know, may have saved his life.

“You don’t know where that clot was going next,” he says.

Smith was admitted into Methodist and put on blood thinners. Two days later, clot gone, he was discharged. Where did it come from? Nobody can say. Smith tested positive for the coronavirus in August, but doctors can’t say whether there’s a correlation between COVID-19 and his blood clot.

Smith, who'd driven a rental car into town after working the Atlantic-10 Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, was driven to his home in Florence, Kentucky, by Eric Lowe, a Central Indiana-based referee.

Jacquie was waiting at the door. That’s his wife of 33 years. So was Karter.

“The hugs were pretty intense,” Smith says, and he’s talking slowly again. “They were pretty intense, man.

“It puts in perspective the value of each day, because we all go through our lives – we’re all guilty of it – and we just live, right? But do we say ‘I love you’ enough? Do we give an extra hug enough? Do we do the things with our family and friends that have value to them? When you live something like I did, it hits you square in the eyes that you really have to value each day.”

After his nationally televised fall, Smith had more than 500 texts, emails and calls to return, and by Wednesday he’d returned them all. Former NCAA national men’s basketball officiating coordinator John Adams says Bert is funny but quiet, “not a me-first guy.” Adams was one of the 500 who reached out to Smith. Another was former Indiana State coach Greg Lansing.

“I always thought he was a good dude,” Lansing says. “You could talk to him during a game. He wasn’t one of those guys you couldn’t talk to. I thought he was a good official, a fair official, and when you saw him at a game, you knew you were going to get a good whistle from him.”

Smith says we’ll see him at games next season – “I could work again in seven to 10 days,” he says – but for now he wants to thank some people publicly. The doctors who cared for him at Lucas Oil Stadium, Pat Kersey and Luke Berghoff; he appreciates their care and understands their stretcher subterfuge. He mentions NCAA officiating coordinator J.D. Collins and NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, “for their support and kindness to me.”

Smith’s also grateful that his health scare, if it was going to happen, took place during the NCAA Tournament and not when he was driving or sleeping.

“I hate the fact I passed out in the Elite Eight,” he says, “but you know what? I’m happy I did it around a bunch of people who had the ability to help me.”

Find IndyStar columnist Gregg Doyel on Twitter at @GreggDoyelStar.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NCAA Tournament ref Bert Smith's collapse during game saved his life

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady Finally Answers Gisele's 'What More Do You Have To Prove?' Question

    The legendary quarterback replied to his wife's question at the Super Bowl on "Good Morning America" months later.

  • Tom Brady says he has 'a little sickness in me' motivating him to keep playing in NFL

    Tom Brady said he is motivated by naysayers, but keeps playing because he wants to, not out of something to prove.

  • Top 10 remaining NFL free agents: Will any sign before 2021 draft?

    Market for unsigned NFL veterans has slowed to a crawl but could pick up once the draft finishes on May 1. Here are the top 10 remaining free agents.

  • Is it Time to Trade Marcell Ozuna Already?

    Marcell Ozuna has been ice-cold to start the season, so if you're looking to jump ship or buy low, we've got a couple offers for you to consider. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Celtics’ Tristan Thompson: Winning regular-season games matters, also a ‘bunch of horses***’

    LeBron James rubbed off on his former Cavaliers teammate.

  • Ex-UFC champs Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set to grow ONE's U.S. fanbase

    ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.

  • Another week, another hole-in-one for Fleetwood

    Tommy Fleetwood on Thursday recorded a hole-in-one for the second straight event, this time at the 16th hole at Augusta National during the Masters first round. Fleetwood took dead aim with a nine-iron in the late afternoon calm and fired at the pin from 170 yards. "It was a lovely looking shot ... a couple of bounces and in," Fleetwood said after a two-over-par 74 that trailed leader and compatriot Justin Rose by nine shots.

  • Masters 2021 preview: Storylines, tee times, favorites, and how to watch

    Breaking down all the most important elements of the 2021 Masters, including the Champions Dinner.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • Arizona fires head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons

    Sean Miller coached the Wildcats to seven NCAA tournaments, including three trips to the Elite Eight, but Arizona was recently hit with multiple NCAA violations.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • Bradley Beal

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 46

  • Report: Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

    Holiday has only been with the Bucks since November, but Milwaukee has liked what they've seen.

  • NHL roundup: Viktor Arvidsson's hat trick powers Predators

    Viktor Arvidsson capped his third career hat trick with a penalty-shot goal on his 28th birthday to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 7-1 shellacking of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Erik Haula and Nick Cousins both collected one goal and one assist while Mikael Granlund and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators, who posted seven unanswered goals.

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his equal pay take: 'I'm all for that'

    Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.

  • Report: Multiple suspicious baseballs from Trevor Bauer's game vs. Oakland sent for inspection

    Trevor Bauer pitched more than six innings in the Dodgers' loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, when multiple balls were reportedly found sticky and with visible markings.