Redskins president Bruce Allen reportedly no longer running football operations

Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen has been stripped of his duties running football operations, according to a report by NBC Sports Washington and confirmed by ESPN.

Allen has been with the team since 2009 and has been a primary voice in football decisions. His job status has been questioned throughout another bad season.

The Redskins (3-12) will conclude at the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) on Sunday afternoon with interim coach Bill Callahan to finish their worst season since 2014. On Monday, the organization is expected to announce Allen’s move as well as “numerous other changes within the organization,” per ESPN.

NBC Sports Washington reports that team owner Dan Snyder has worked with a group of football advisers that does not include Allen to determine the next moves. A report from NFL Network on Nov. 30 said the team was considering removing Allen, though ESPN reports he might stay as president to help Snyder get a new stadium built.

Redskins team president Bruce Allen has overseen more than 100 losses in 10 years. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Allen celebrated his 10-year anniversary with the team on Dec. 17. He started as a top executive to Snyder and took over football operation decisions when the team fired Mike Shanahan as coach in 2013.

In 2014, the Redskins hired Scot McCloughan as general manager, but fired him in 2016. Allen took over decision-making and has done so ever since.

Allen, the son of Hall of Fame coach George Allen, has overseen more than 100 losses in his 10 years and the team has started more than 10 quarterbacks. Their last playoff victory was in 2006.

Fans have been calling for Allen’s firing since removing Snyder isn’t an option. The team’s issues extend beyond losing with off-field issues that have bubbled up. Offensive tackle Trent Williams ripped into Allen earlier this month, saying Allen wanted to punish the Pro Bowl player for holding out. He questioned why the man was employed at all given his resume with Washington.

