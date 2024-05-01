Advertisement

Redshirt freshman corner Collin Gill enters the transfer portal

Don Smalley
·1 min read

The room holding defensive backs in the Oregon Ducks football room is quite full and oozing with talent.

That room got a little lighter.

Redshirt freshman corner Collin Gill, out of the Class of 2023, has decided to leave Eugene in hopes for more playing time elsewhere.

The consensus three-star prospect was rated a top-10 player in Washington D.C. and was the No. 5 recruit in D.C. according to 247Sports and Rivals. Gill was also rated as the sixth-overall prospect in D.C. in the 247Sports composite and the eighth-ranked by ESPN. He was ranked as a top-two player at his position in Washington D.C.

Gill never played in a game at Oregon.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire