Redshirt freshman corner Collin Gill enters the transfer portal

The room holding defensive backs in the Oregon Ducks football room is quite full and oozing with talent.

That room got a little lighter.

Redshirt freshman corner Collin Gill, out of the Class of 2023, has decided to leave Eugene in hopes for more playing time elsewhere.

The consensus three-star prospect was rated a top-10 player in Washington D.C. and was the No. 5 recruit in D.C. according to 247Sports and Rivals. Gill was also rated as the sixth-overall prospect in D.C. in the 247Sports composite and the eighth-ranked by ESPN. He was ranked as a top-two player at his position in Washington D.C.

Gill never played in a game at Oregon.

