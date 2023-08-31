Reds make significant waiver claims ahead of aggressive division push originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Reds aren't going down without a fight.

On Thursday, the Reds earned successful claims with outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader, the team announced.

The Reds, once runner-ups in the NL Central division this season, have fallen to third place behind the Cubs. The Reds are 6.0 games back on the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers and 3.0 games back on the Cubs.

They went 10-17 in August, putting them a step back in the division and playoff standings. With 11 rookies on their roster, their run has been nothing short of valiant this season.

But they aren't throwing in the towel quite yet.

Their waiver claims are somewhat intimidating revelations to the Cubs.

Bader, 29, has spent this season and part of last year with the New York Yankees. In the Bronx, he hit .240 this season with a .643 OPS percentage. He has one of the best defensive standings for an outfielder this season, owning a 5 defensive runs saved value this season.

Renfroe, 31, is hitting .242 this season. Although, he's bringing a power bat with him to Cincinnati. He has 19 home runs and a .434 slugging percentage this season. The Reds, as a team, rank 18th in MLB in long balls this season.

The Cubs attempted to bolster their roster down the stretch. They reportedly put in two waiver claims for pitchers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López to no avail. The Guardians claimed both, along with starter Lucas Giolito.

So, while the Cubs didn't come out of the river with any gold, the Reds filled some gaps on the waivers with two venerable additions to their overwhelmingly young roster.

We'll see how they benefit the Reds down the stretch. Though, the Cubs have the upper hand on them at this moment.

