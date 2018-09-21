Red Wings' Green battling virus that attacks liver

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green will miss the start of the season as he battles a virus that attacked his liver, according to coach Jeff Blashill.

Green had complained of low energy and felt fatigued, prompting the Red Wings' doctors to take some bloodwork. The 32-year-old has been informed to stay off the ice as his health situation is investigated.

"He's got a virus that attacked his liver, so he's seen an infectious disease person today and we should know more here in the next little bit," Blashill told reporters. "I don't know how long he's going to be out. I don't know the totality of it. He's got a virus."

The challenge comes after Green underwent neck surgery in April. He was cleared to return just prior to the opening of training camp.

"The day before camp he saw the doctor in New York on his neck, he was totally cleared, cleared for contract," Red Wings general manager Ken Holland told reporters. "The plan was to ramp him up and play him in two of the last three pre season games. As we got into camp and were on the ice two, three, four days he didn't feel like he had his energy, he felt a little bit fatigued.

"Our doctors have told him to stay off the ice until we know exactly why he doesn't quite feel like he's got all his energy."

Green scored 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 games last season. His campaign ended prematurely due to the neck injury.

The Red Wings open the season Oct. 4 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

