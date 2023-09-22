Red Wings display new additions in training camp in Traverse City

Sep. 21—ACME — Get ready for a new look to your Detroit Red Wings.

Executive Vice President Steve Yzerman overhauled the roster in the last two years — especially this offseason — bringing in 10 new veteran players.

That led to throngs of autograph-seekers in the parking lot at Thursday's opening of the Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City. After all, there are a lot of new players to sign.

"We're deeper as a team and have a better lineup overall," third-year defenseman and 2022 Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider said. "We have some good additions in net there. We have a good trio. Now it comes down to us going out there and doing the right things over and over again, trusting the system; and then I think we'll have a cool year."

The Wings added to every level of the team in free agency and trades, with the biggest splash being the acquisition of 40-goal scorer Alex DeBrincat from Ottawa for multiple players and draft picks.

DeBrincat — a 25-year-old who already has five seasons with at least 27 goals in six professional campaigns, including two 40-goal years — adds the sniper the team has long sought to pair with Dylan Larkin.

"His hockey sense is very underrated," Larkin said of DeBrincat. "His puck skills, his ability to catch the worst passes and turn it into a great shot. Those are things I know he has, and I've seen it on the ice the past couple of weeks skating with him in Detroit; and (I) saw it today."

Second-year Wings coach Derek Lalonde paired Lucas Raymond at left wing on a line centered by Larkin and with DeBrincat at right wing in Thursday's opening practices at training camp. Both Seider and Larkin said Raymond added bulk and looked more explosive than a year ago.

"I don't know if we're married to it," Lalonde said. "We'll see a lot of different combinations."

Detroit's free-agent frenzy brought in bruising center Klim Kostin, physical right wing Christian Fischer, center/left wing J.T Compher and right wing Daniel Sprong.

Evidence of the Wings' sudden depth is Sprong, who broke out last season for 21 goals and 46 points in 66 games. The 26-year-old will inhabit the third or fourth line after coming over from the Seattle Kraken as a free agent. Sprong was the NHL's only 20-goal scorer last year who averaged under 12 minutes of ice time per game.

"Players and coaches are no different than fans," Lalonde said. "You add some pieces, it gets guys excited. There's energy going into camp with what we added in the offseason. Everyone was anxious to get to work today, and it showed."

Lalonde noted that the opener was much more up-tempo than a year ago in his first training camp as head coach.

"Last year, on day one, we felt like we were starting on the 1-yard line," Lalonde said. "Just now, with familiarity and comfort level, I feel like we're starting on the 50."

Detroit also added veteran defenders Justin Holl, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jeff Petry, the son of former Detroit Tigers pitcher and World Series winner Dan Petry.

"They look strong, they look mature, and I'm excited to go out and get some reps with them," Seider said. "I think we've bonded pretty well already up here, and I'm really looking forward to the rest of the week."

The Wings also signed veteran goalies Alex Lyon and James Reimer to join Ville Husso in net after Alex Nedeljkovic left in free agency.

"We've got added size on our back end, and it's got to make it harder for the other team to get around our net," Larkin said. "We're going to have some big guys clearing out the front, so that's going to help out (Husso) and (Reimer) and Lyon."

Compher's addition comes a year after Detroit added center Andrew Copp in free agency. Larkin, Copp and Compher played together for a season at the University of Michigan in 2014-15. Compher joining the team also means 2017 first-round pick Michael Rasmussen could move to the wing.

Detroit's free agency splash also balanced out the roster between right- and left-handed shooters, which should aid Lalonde in line decisions and help boost special teams output.

Lalonde said he hopes the extra depth helps avoid one of last season's pitfalls when he had to ask players to step out of their normal role, especially after injuries and dealing away several pieces at the trade deadline.

Detroit posted a 35-37-10 record last season, an improvement of three games from the previous year and after two seasons with fewer than 20 victories.

"We hung around games. We worked hard," Larkin said. "We outworked teams, we defended as a team. We've improved in all those areas on paper, but the guys that are coming back are going to lead the way and show how hard we work and how we as a team took steps last year."

Only two players missed the first day of camp — defenseman Ben Chiarot, one of the team's big free agents last year, who had to attend to a family matter, and 2021 third-round pick Carter Mazur, who injured a leg in the NHL Prospects Tournament at Centre Ice last week.

Yzerman said Tuesday that adding so many free agents allows the Wings to not rush prospects up to the NHL. That especially applies on defense, where five second-round picks and first-rounder Simon Edvinsson are waiting.

Seider said he was sorry to see Dominik Kubalik go in the DeBrincat trade, as a fellow European with whom he connected. But he added that he's already started to bond with newcomers Gotisbehere, Holl and Petry.

Seider said connecting with teammates is important, and having training camp away from the Motor City intensifies that experience.

"I really like coming up here," Seider said. "Not only the people you see over and over again, they're taking their vacation to volunteer and make sure everything is set up perfectly for us. Especially the guys with families, you wouldn't see them as much if you had camp in Detroit."