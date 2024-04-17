(Photo/Red Bull)

Sometimes, park features look like they were designed to break any skier or rider who attempts them. But never has one looked like such a death trap as Jesper Tjäder’s Loony Toons-style “open loop slide” he had built for this Red Bull video. As the title bluntly states, “No one has ever tried this on skis before.”

How many crashes will Tjäder sustain before he makes it? How many bruises and concussions will this madman get before he’s successful? Is Red Bull’s wild open-loop slide stunt even possible?!

Watch the video for answers to all of those burning questions. For more from Jesper Tjäder, see his YouTube page or his Instagram account @jespertjader. For more from Red Bull, visit the brand’s YouTube or website.

Runtime: 3:12 minutes

Read More

The post Red Bull Athlete Attempts Near-Impossible ‘Open Loop Slide’ 42 Times in a Row appeared first on GearJunkie.