Recap: Oregon State men’s basketball earns second victory of season after win over Nicholls, 83-61

Pac-12 Networks' Ben Creighton and Dan Belluomini recap Oregon State men's basketball 83-61 win against Nicholls on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in Corvallis. Behind a team-high 24 points by junior guard Jarod Lucas, the Beavers snap a 10-game losing streak to move to 2-10 overall on the season.