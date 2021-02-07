Recap: No. 6 Stanford women's basketball cruises past Utah 83-41
Pac-12 Networks' Krista Blunk and Mary Murphy recap No. 6 Stanford women's basketball 83-41 victory against Utah on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Maples Pavilion. Cameron Brink notched her second career double-double with the Cardinal as she finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Stanford moves to 17-2 overall and 14-2 in Pac-12 play, while Utah drops to 5-11 overall and 4-11 in the conference.