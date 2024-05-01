The reason Manchester United are hoping Jadon Sancho shines in the Champions League

Jadon Sancho playing for Borussia Dortmund against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals - Getty Images/Rene Nijhuis

Manchester United expect Jadon Sancho to leave the club this summer despite his revival at Borussia Dortmund taking him within sight of Champions League glory.

As revealed by the Telegraph Sport, United are prepared to listen to offers to all but a clutch of their rising stars but Sancho is not among those off-limits even though approaching the peak years of his career and showing good form during his loan in Germany.

Sancho, 24, will complete his loan at the end of the season, which could be at Wembley on June 1 if Dortmund can defeat Paris St-Germain, with the first leg of the semi-final on Wednesday at Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund’s six-month loan package agreed in January does not include an option to buy Sancho and the forward will be due to report back for pre-season training at United ahead of pre-season fixtures starting on July 15 against Rosenborg in Trondheim, Norway.

But United sources are expecting him to leave this summer if a deal can be thrashed out with a buyer. They would inevitably take a hit on the £72.9 million paid to Dortmund in the summer of 2021 when Sancho was in England’s squad for the Euros and earmarked as a key player for then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sancho disputed Erik Ten Hag’s claim over training performances leading to him being dropped from the matchday squad back in September. His loan back to Dortmund, where he played for four years before joining United, saw the majority of his wages covered by the Bundesliga team plus a €7.5 million (£6.4 million) fee including add-ons.

He has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford which could play a part in negotiations over a deal to leave United.

Sancho is set to start against PSG, having played in 12 of his team’s last 14 games. He became a regular under Edin Terzic immediately after the loan from United was agreed. Under Ten Hag he played 76 minutes of football this season before he was dropped, then after arriving in Germany had more gametime within a week or so of rejoining.

His three goals and an assist is a marked improvement on his form at United and he has been part of a team still with a chance of the top four but also two ties away from being crowned European champions.

Sancho’s demeanour has been that of a player happy in his surroundings. He has engaged with fans during open training sessions and has undergone media duties, which is a contrast to United.

“I’ve always got a special place for Borussia Dortmund, this is where I made my name so I have to be grateful to them, but also to my team-mates for believing in me,” he said after his goal against PSV helped reach the quarter-finals.

His goal at the weekend against RB Leipzig, while in defeat, showed a player with confidence back, cutting in from the left and bending a spectacular finish into the top corner. Sancho’s progress has been watched by Ten Hag, who says he is aware of his players’ form but that alone is not enough for a way back at United.

The Dutchman has talked about Sancho failing to meet the standards or culture of United and said he “is a fantastic football player, so that is not a surprise for us, that is not the issue” recently.

