[Getty Images]

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Real Madrid progressing from their Champions League quarter final against Manchester City was a "real smash and grab".

City dominated on shots, corners and possession but did not manage to lead the tie at any point on Wednesday before eventually losing out on penalties.

"Real Madrid just didn't go away," Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They were a thorn in Manchester City's side all night. They defended resolutely.

"You feel for this City team. They've dominated the game - they've had the best chances, they've had the best possession.

"But this just shows you the importance of a gameplan, a structure away from home.

"That is a real smash and grab."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds