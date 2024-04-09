Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie this evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are hoping to inflict some revenge on City who defeated them in the semi-finals of this competition last season. Following a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, City romped to a 4-0 win at the Etihad to take the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Ancelotti, who will take charge of his 200th Champions League match as a coach, will know that a better result is needed in his team’s home leg if they hope to depose the current European champions though Madrid have only won one of the previous six clashes between the two teams.

In contrast, Pep Guardiola’s men have claimed victory in four of those contests and will be quietly confident of progressing to the next round. However, City have been burned by Los Blancos before. They won the first leg of the team’s 2022 Champions League semi-final 4-3 only for Madrid to eliminate them from the competition with a 3-1 second leg victory in Spain. Like last season, a positive result tonight will be to stay in touch with Madrid’s goal scoring abilities ahead of next week’s clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the Champions League right here:

Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE

Real Madrid host Man City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, with kick-off at 8pm

City dumped Real out of the Champions League in the semi-finals last year

Real have only won one of the last six matches between the teams

Real Madrid CF - Manchester City FC

Real Madrid vs Manchester City betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

15:37 , Mike Jones

Defending Champions League winners Manchester City travel to Spain on Tuesday to face Real Madrid in a blockbuster quarter-final first leg match (8pm TNT Sports 2).

Pep Guardiola’s team thumped Los Blancos 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals on their way to being crowned European champions last season, but Real Madrid appear stronger than they did 12 months ago.

Indeed, Carlo Ancelotti’s team are top of LaLiga and have Jude Bellingham as a talisman. Could the England international end City’s hopes of retaining their Champions League crown?

Football betting sites see City as the slight favourites to win the first leg, but Real Madrid certainly have the quality to hold their own

Real Madrid vs Manchester City betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Real Madrid vs Man City prediction

15:30 , Mike Jones

It will be difficult for Manchester City to play at the Bernabeu and control the game like Pep Guardiola prefers his team to do.

Even if they achieve more possession, Real Madrid have pace in abundance for the counter-attack and will certainly cause problems for City’s defence.

Home support for the Spaniards will play its part as well so anything other than a heavy defeat will keep Guardiola’s men in the contest ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Expect City to use last year’s clash at this ground as the gameplan for tonight which should bring about a similar result.

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City.

Predicted line-ups and latest odds

15:22 , Mike Jones

Predicted line-ups for tonight’s clash at the Bernabeu:

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Latest odds:

Real Madrid to win 17/10

Draw 15/8

Manchester City to win 5/4

Early team news

15:15 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid will be without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is on the long-term sidelined list with a meniscus problem, and David Alaba who has a knee injury.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni go into the game knowing another yellow card will see them suspended for the second leg.

Guardiola chose not to risk Josko Gvardiol for the match against Crystal Palace, and he could return for the game against Real, with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake injured.

Ederson might also have recovered in time to start, having been on the bench at the weekend, but Stefan Ortega continued between the posts.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

15:07 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kicks off at 8 pm BST (9 pm CEST) on Tuesday, April 9 2024 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, and subscribers can stream the game via the Discovery + app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon!

15:00 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Champions League action. It’s time for the quarter-finals and we’ve got a blockbuster fixture on our hands as Real Madrid host Manchester City.

The champions of England take on the current La Liga leaders in the first leg of this last-eight tie with City travelling to the Bernabeu tonight.

This is the third time in as many seasons that Pep Guardiola’s team have faced Real Madrid with both clubs besting the other on one occasion each so far.

City know a positive showing is crucial for their chances of reaching the next round so Guardiola will likely field a strong team that could possibly triumph in Spain.

We’ll have the latest team news, line-ups and updates from the match so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.