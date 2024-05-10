Get ready for Game 3: Nuggets have three key players on injury report

NBA Western Conference semifinals

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Timberwolves

(Wolves lead series 2-0)

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Target Center

TV; radio: ESPN; 100.3 FM and iHeartRadio app.

Opening bell: The Timberwolves won Game 2 in Denver without NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who was attending the birth of his child. And the Wolves' smothering defense was still the story of the 106-80 victory as they held C Nikola Jokic to 5-of-13 shooting and G Jamal Murray to 3-of-18.

Watch him: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns was brilliant in Gobert's absence Monday, scoring 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and spearheading a swarming defense inside. Towns' three-point shooting ability (3-for-5 on Monday) is something the Nuggets might not be equipped to handle.

Injuries: For Denver, Murray (left calf strain), Reggie Jackson (left calf contusion) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right abdominal contusion) are questionable. The Wolves list no injuries.

Forecast: Nuggets coach Michael Malone has questioned his team's hustle and heart after Denver was dominated in two games at Ball Arena. Everything is going the Timberwolves' way, as Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have been great off the bench. Denver has injuries to three key players. Charles Barkley says the Wolves will sweep. What could possibly go wrong?

